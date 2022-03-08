Pics show long lines at Chicago area gas stations

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Costco gas lines in Niles

Pictures sent in to FOX 32 show long lines at gas stations across Chicago and Chicago suburbs.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports," the president announced Tuesday.

The U.S. will be acting alone, but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies. Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel.

The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.

Biden had explained his reluctance to impose energy sanctions at the outset of the conflict two weeks ago saying that he was trying "to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump."

According to the AAA website, the national average price for a gallon of regular is at an all-time high of $4.173, as of March 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.