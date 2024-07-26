Pierogi Fest celebrates 30 years with a parade, Sugar Ray and fun for all ages

Indiana’s largest annual festival is back — and celebrating 30 years!

Pierogi Fest, which started with a handful of people, a pile of pierogies and a silly parade, has morphed into the event of the year in Whiting.

It’s 10 blocks long, with 70 food booths, 50 arts and crafts and tchotchke vendors, six stages, and that crazy parade.

"It’s unbelievable. This is one of the craziest, most fun, energetic festivals in all of northwest Indiana," said Phil Taillon, CEO, Southshore Convention and Visitors Authority. "People come from all over, we get people from other countries who come to Pierogi Fest. It’s one of the biggest tourist events we have in this area."

The fest draws hundreds of thousands of visitors. The polka parade, featuring the Polish grandmothers called Busha, twirling plungers, dancing pierogi, and more, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

Organizers and vendors alike are excited about this year’s music headliner, Sugar Ray, performing Saturday night on the Hard Rock Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

And don’t miss the "Are You Smarter Than a University of Chicago Physician?" game show contest, which takes place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

"Every year Peirogi Fest is different. So there’s different bands and different activities," said Taillon. "You have to come to find out what’s going to be new and exciting this year."

The fest runs from July 26 to 28. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.