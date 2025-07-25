Pierogi Fest returns to Whiting: Thousands flock to celebrate food, fun and tradition

It’s been dubbed one of the wackiest festivals on the planet by Tripadvisor.

Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana, is home to madcap antics and millions of Polish dumplings.

After 31 years, Tom Dabertin is retiring from his role as festival chair.

"I’ve loved the festival. Obviously, I was one of the originators, and it’s been a great honor and a lot of fun to work with so many volunteers, including these crazies. But it’s been fun [and] it’s time for me to step down," he said.

On Good Day Chicago, Dabertin was presented with a pierogi crown adorned with costume jewels and a long apron.

The Busha Ladies danced and sang. Representing the beloved grandmas who traditionally handmade pierogi in family kitchens, the women have become local celebrities — appearing in the parade, featured on bumper stickers, and riding in their blinged-out surrey-with-the-fringe-on-top golf cart during the annual celebration.