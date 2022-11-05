Pierre Riley: Victim of West Side Halloween mass shooting dies from injuries

A man has died following the mass shooting that left 14 wounded on Chicago's West Side Monday.

A Cook County spokesperson confirms Pierre Riley, 48, was killed in the shooting that happened on Halloween in East Garfield Park in the 800 block of South California Avenue.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. as people celebrated Halloween and others gathered for a vigil and balloon release, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference shortly after the shooting.

"It’s over by three seconds," Brown said outside Stroger Hospital, where many of the wounded were taken. "The car’s pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd."

The youngest victim was a 3-year-old boy who was shot in both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were also seriously wounded in the shooting.

The other victims ranged in age from 31 to 56, and two of them were listed in critical condition, police said.

Ten of the victims were from one family.

According to Brown, the shooting was caught on video, and it appears a vehicle drove by and possibly two gunmen who were inside opened fire on the crowd of people.

Riley's death comes a few days after a vigil was held in Garfield Park for the 14 victims wounded.

According to the last update from police, no one is in custody. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to charges or conviction. Anyone with information was asked to submit a tip to cpdtip.com.