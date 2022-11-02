Vigil held on Chicago's West Side for victims wounded in Halloween mass shooting
CHICAGO - A vigil was held in Garfield Park Wednesday night for the victims wounded in Monday night's mass shooting.
The victims, 14 total, are three children — ages 3, 11, and 13 — and 11 adults, who were gathered at California and Polk mourning a loved one who passed away when an SUV pulled up and two shooters aimed at the crowd.
Ten of the victims were from one family.
The shooting was captured on a police observation device surveillance camera.