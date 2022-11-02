Expand / Collapse search

Vigil held on Chicago's West Side for victims wounded in Halloween mass shooting

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 11:21PM
Mass Shootings
FOX 32 Chicago

Vigil held on Chicago's West Side for victims wounded in Halloween mass shooting

A vigil was held in Garfield Park Wednesday night for the victims wounded in Monday night's mass shooting.

CHICAGO - A vigil was held in Garfield Park Wednesday night for the victims wounded in Monday night's mass shooting. 

The victims, 14 total, are three children — ages 3, 11, and 13 — and 11 adults, who were gathered at California and Polk mourning a loved one who passed away when an SUV pulled up and two shooters aimed at the crowd. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ten of the victims were from one family. 

The shooting was captured on a police observation device surveillance camera. 