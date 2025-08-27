Pilgrim Mother statue arrives in northwest suburbs for monthlong display

The Brief The Pilgrim Mother, a life-sized sculpture from Mexico City, arrived Wednesday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, marking the first stop on its international tour. The installation launches celebrations leading up to the 500th anniversary of the Virgin Mary’s appearance to Juan Diego in 2031; more than 4,000 people have already registered to visit. The statue will remain on display until Sept. 30 before traveling to the United States, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Colombia and other countries.



The faithful in the northwest suburbs are celebrating the arrival of the Pilgrim Mother, a life-sized sculpture brought from Mexico City.

The statue will be displayed at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the next month.

What we know:

The sculpture, kept under wraps until now, arrived late Wednesday afternoon. It will be assembled inside the Chapel of St. Joseph before visitors get their first look Wednesday night.

The Pilgrim Mother’s stop in Des Plaines marks the first stop on an international tour. The exhibit launches a series of celebrations leading up to the 500th anniversary in 2031 of the Virgin Mary’s appearance to Juan Diego.

Planning for the project has been underway for two to three years, but organizers said the timing is especially significant as immigration concerns weigh heavily on many families.

"The idea was to have people have an experience of a beautiful image that is so close to the actual image, as though you were Juan Diego. What he saw is what you're going to see – that's what the hope is, to say that you have an encounter the way he did and that you open your heart the way he did," said Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The sculpture will remain at the shrine until Sept. 30 before continuing to the United States, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Colombia and other countries.

What's next:

The experience is open to the public, though advance online registration is required.

More than 4,000 people have already signed up to visit the Pilgrim Mother. An opening Mass will take place Wednesday night outdoors in the shrine’s plaza.