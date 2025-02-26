Pilot error blamed in near-collision at Midway Airport: NTSB

Preliminary reports attribute pilot error to a near-collision between a Southwest Airlines 737 and a private jet at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is working to reassure the public that flying remains safe despite Tuesday's incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports the private jet, operated by Ohio-based Flexjet, was unauthorized to be on the runway.

What they're saying:

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy addressed concerns Wednesday, emphasizing Midway's strong safety record.

"Just taking Midway, 22 million passengers flew out of Midway in 2023 and landed safely at their destinations. So aviation is incredibly safe," said Homendy.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the incident, saying:

"Great job by the Southwest pilots in Chicago. A nearly tragic close call. Perhaps suspend the pilots license of the other plane, who much have been ‘sleeping!’"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stressed that pilots must adhere to air traffic controller commands or risk losing their licenses.

Dig deeper:

Audio obtained by FOX 32 on Tuesday revealed air traffic controllers warning the Flexjet pilot at least six times to hold short of the center runway before the violation forced the Southwest jet to perform a go-around just before landing, averting disaster.

Democrats quickly pointed to the incident as evidence that proposed cuts to the FAA could jeopardize public safety.

"Thank God no one was hurt, but this shows you the immense importance of having a fully-staffed FAA. How on earth is it efficiency to fire aviation safety assistants or maintenance mechanics or people who help with safety inspections and repairs, but that's just what DOGE did," said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The Midway incident was one of two close calls on Tuesday. An American Airlines flight also aborted a landing at Washington D.C.’s Reagan National to avoid a departing plane.

