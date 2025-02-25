2 planes narrowly miss collision at Chicago’s Midway Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane narrowly avoided colliding with another plane on Tuesday morning at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

What we know:

The Southwest plane, flight 2504, landed safely after having to perform a "precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway," according to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson.

The flight landed without incident.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened around 8:50 a.m.

The other aircraft, a business jet, entered the runway without authorization, the FAA said.

Video of the incident posted on X by the account Flight Emergency appeared to show the Southwest plane about to land and quickly take off again as the other aircraft crossed the runway.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.