2 planes narrowly miss collision at Chicago’s Midway Airport
CHICAGO - A Southwest Airlines plane narrowly avoided colliding with another plane on Tuesday morning at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.
What we know:
The Southwest plane, flight 2504, landed safely after having to perform a "precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway," according to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson.
The flight landed without incident.
"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees," the spokesperson added.
A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened around 8:50 a.m.
The other aircraft, a business jet, entered the runway without authorization, the FAA said.
Video of the incident posted on X by the account Flight Emergency appeared to show the Southwest plane about to land and quickly take off again as the other aircraft crossed the runway.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.