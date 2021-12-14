Pilot of ultralight aircraft that crashed in NW Indiana was intoxicated, police say

The 61-year-old pilot of an ultralight aircraft that crashed Monday in Northwest Indiana was arrested for flying while intoxicated.

Local and state police responded to reports of a single-engine plane that had crashed about 4:40 p.m. near Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive, according to Indiana State Police.

When officers arrived, they discovered the single-engine plane was actually an ultralight aircraft. It had crashed near the entrance of Heather Ridge subdivision, police said.

The pilot, Joseph Krol of Mill Creek, was not injured in the crash but showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

Krol failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail for Operating with Intoxicated – Endangerment and Operating while Intoxicated, according to police.

He is due back in court on Feb. 22.

