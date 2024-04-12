Pilsen drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The pair, 25 and 31, was standing on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when a white vehicle pulled out of an alley and someone inside started shooting in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue, police said.

The 31-year-old was shot in the back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was also taken to Stroger Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.