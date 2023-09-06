Pilsen school receives social media threat; police deem it not credible

A social media threat posted about Manual Perez Public School in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood has been deemed not credible.

The school's principal said an image online resembled a potential threat and was immediately investigated in accordance with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) policies.

A letter was sent to parents and families stating in part:

We were recently made aware of a social media post that contained an image resembling a potential threat to our school community. We take all potential threats extremely seriously and immediately contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security and the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to investigate the post. CPD determined that there is no credible threat against our school, and we will handle this incident in accordance with CPS policies.

We will always take all potential safety concerns extremely seriously. If your child has voiced any concerns or fears about this situation, please let us know so that we can provide them with extra support. As a reminder, if you are ever made aware of potential threats to our school, I ask that you please contact us immediately so that we can ensure everyone’s safety.

No further information was made available about who made the threat.