Pinegree Grove man charged with murder of Wheeling mother, her 1-year-old daughter to appear in court

A 26-year-old Pinegree Grove man charged with murder in the deaths of a young Wheeling mother and her 1-year-old daughter was booked by investigators of the Wheeling Police Department on Tuesday.

Ahmeel Fowler of Pinegree Grove was arrested in Springfield, Missouri last week for the murder of Ja'nya Murphy.

Murphy, 21, was found murdered in the Wheeling apartment she shared with her daughter Jacyln "Angel" Dobbs after her family reported no contact with them.

An autopsy conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Murphy died as a result of asphyxiation due to strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Angel was later found in a pond in northwest Indiana.

Construction workers in the area spotted the child's body in the water near I-80's Kennedy Avenue exit ramp. They called 911 and then went into the water to retrieve the girl, police said.

Fowler waived his right to a hearing before being extradited from Missouri.

He is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Nov. 24.