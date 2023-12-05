P!NK returning to Chicago for 2024 Summer Carnival Tour
CHICAGO - Pop superstar P!NK is coming back to Chicago next year as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour and she's bringing a few famous friends.
Her performance is set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Soldier Field and she will be joined by music legend Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp. The tour will also make a pit stop in St. Louis on Aug. 10.
P!NK performed at Wrigley Field on Aug. 12 of this year as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. She's also sold over 3 million tickets across Europe, the UK, the U.S. and has upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand, according to a news release.
She'll perform some of her most popular hits, which include "So What," "Just Give Me A Reason," "TRUSTFALL,"and much more.
Shared below are her U.S. tour dates for 2024:
- Aug. 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center
- Aug. 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
- Aug. 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
- Aug. 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
- Aug. 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium
- Aug. 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
- Sept. 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
- Sept. 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
- Sept. 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
- Oct. 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
- Oct. 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
- Oct. 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
- Oct. 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
- Nov. 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
- Nov. 23 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park
Fans can buy pre-sale tickets on Thursday, Dec. 7. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m., according to a news release. You can learn more here.
Tickets for the general public will be available at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 11 at this link.
To learn more about the show, VIP packages or photo opportunities, click here.