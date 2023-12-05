P!NK returning to Chicago for 2024 Summer Carnival Tour

Pop superstar P!NK is coming back to Chicago next year as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour and she's bringing a few famous friends.

Her performance is set for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Soldier Field and she will be joined by music legend Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp. The tour will also make a pit stop in St. Louis on Aug. 10.

P!NK performed at Wrigley Field on Aug. 12 of this year as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour. She's also sold over 3 million tickets across Europe, the UK, the U.S. and has upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand, according to a news release.

She'll perform some of her most popular hits, which include "So What," "Just Give Me A Reason," "TRUSTFALL,"and much more.

Shared below are her U.S. tour dates for 2024:

Aug. 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center

Aug. 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Aug. 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Aug. 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Sept. 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Oct. 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Oct. 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Oct. 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Oct. 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Nov. 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Nov. 23 | Miami, FL | LoanDepot Park

Fans can buy pre-sale tickets on Thursday, Dec. 7. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m., according to a news release. You can learn more here.

Tickets for the general public will be available at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 11 at this link.

To learn more about the show, VIP packages or photo opportunities, click here.