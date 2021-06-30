Pitbull, Akita mix accused of deadly dog attack in Palatine will get to live

The two dogs accused of a deadly dog attack in suburban Palatine will get to live.

A judge issued the order on Wednesday, and the woman whose dog was killed is not happy about it.

Two people and their dogs were injured in the attack that happened last month. One of the dogs died.

The victims are still undergoing medical treatment for their injuries, and they say they are disappointed with this outcome.

The attack happened on May 24 just before 7 p.m. near Paddock Elementary School.

Police say a woman was walking two large dogs on leashes, a Pitbull and an Akita mix, when they broke free and went after Amanda Ingram and her small dog, Casper.

Ingram tried to protect Casper, but he ultimately died. She was bitten, scraped and had fingers broken.

Police say the dogs then went after Chase Braun, who was walking nearby with his small dog, Kona.

Both Braun and Kona were bitten numerous times.

The dogs are owned by Meleina Teodoro.

The attorney representing the victims says Teodoro plead guilty to eight of the 13 ordinance violations she was issued because of the attack.

He says a judge ordered her to get her dogs trained and move them out of Palatine to another municipality.

Ingram, Braun and their attorney are disappointed with the outcome.

Their attorney also said that if the dogs are found within Palatine, the village can repossess them, and they could be euthanized.

FOX 32 reached out to Teodoro's attorney and are awaiting a response.