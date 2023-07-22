Pitchfork Music Festival reopens after being evacuated due to rain

The Pitchfork Music Festival reopened roughly an hour after it was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to rainy weather.

Festival organizers said the gates were reopened just before 6 p.m. Festival-goers can re-enter at the main gate on Ashland or on Ogden/Washington.

Set times will be updated due to the delay but no details have been released yet.

Organizers announced via social media around 5 p.m. that the festival was being evacuated: "Due to dangerous weather conditions, Pitchfork Fest is evacuating. Please calmly and quickly leave the festival grounds and find shelter nearby,"

Saturday's headliners are Big Thief, Weyes Blood and King Krule.

Pop-up showers and storms are expected across the Chicago area until around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.