Pitchfork Music Festival lineup: The Smile, Big Thief, Bon Iver headline Chicago summer fest

The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver will headline an eclectic list of musical acts scheduled to play at this summer's Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

The event will take place from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 and include other artists such as Alvvays, King Krule and Kelela.

"We're excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year," Editor in Chief of Pitchfork Puja Patel said in a statement. "For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) and Bon Iver will perform at the Chicago festival. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest's stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size."

(Pitchfork Music Festival)

Tickets for the festival went on sale Monday morning, with three-day passes going for $219 and single-day passes price at $109.

Also available is the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes many exclusive amenities for $419 for a three-day pass, and $209 for a single-day pass. More details can be found HERE.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All tickets are on a tiered pricing system and payment plans are available.

Festival-goers watch a performance during the 2011 Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. (Roger Kisby/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The daily music lineups are as follows:

FRIDAY 7/21

The Smile

Alvvays

Perfume Genius

Leikel147

Nation of Language

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist

Youth Lagoon

Ric Wilson

Grace Ives

Jlin

Axel Boman (Live)

Mavi

Sen Morimoto

Contour

SATURDAY 7/22

Big Thief

Weyes Blood

King Krule

Snail Mail

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

Julia Jacklin

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

Vagabon

MJ Lenderman

Yaya Bey

Black Belt Eagle Scout

700 Bliss

Palm

Deeper

SUNDAY 7/23

Bon Iver

Kelela

Koffee

Killer Mike

JpegMafia

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Mdou Moctar

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

Jockstrap

Soul Glo

Florist

Lucrecia Dalt

Rachika Nayar

Ariel Zetina

For more information on the festival, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.