Pitchfork Music Festival lineup: The Smile, Big Thief, Bon Iver headline Chicago summer fest
CHICAGO - The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver will headline an eclectic list of musical acts scheduled to play at this summer's Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.
The event will take place from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 and include other artists such as Alvvays, King Krule and Kelela.
"We're excited to be back at Union Park with a lineup of artists responsible for some of the very best music of the past year," Editor in Chief of Pitchfork Puja Patel said in a statement. "For one, this year will mark the very first time that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (as The Smile) and Bon Iver will perform at the Chicago festival. And Big Thief will complete their tour of the fest's stages over the years with a headlining set, their first at a festival this size."
Tickets for the festival went on sale Monday morning, with three-day passes going for $219 and single-day passes price at $109.
Also available is the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes many exclusive amenities for $419 for a three-day pass, and $209 for a single-day pass. More details can be found HERE.
All tickets are on a tiered pricing system and payment plans are available.
The daily music lineups are as follows:
FRIDAY 7/21
- The Smile
- Alvvays
- Perfume Genius
- Leikel147
- Nation of Language
- Roc Marciano & The Alchemist
- Youth Lagoon
- Ric Wilson
- Grace Ives
- Jlin
- Axel Boman (Live)
- Mavi
- Sen Morimoto
- Contour
SATURDAY 7/22
- Big Thief
- Weyes Blood
- King Krule
- Snail Mail
- Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
- Julia Jacklin
- Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul
- Vagabon
- MJ Lenderman
- Yaya Bey
- Black Belt Eagle Scout
- 700 Bliss
- Palm
- Deeper
SUNDAY 7/23
- Bon Iver
- Kelela
- Koffee
- Killer Mike
- JpegMafia
- Hurray For The Riff Raff
- Mdou Moctar
- ILLUMINATI HOTTIES
- Jockstrap
- Soul Glo
- Florist
- Lucrecia Dalt
- Rachika Nayar
- Ariel Zetina
For more information on the festival, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.