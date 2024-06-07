Mother of 6-year-old Muslim boy allegedly killed by landlord files wrongful death lawsuit

A wrongful death lawsuit was recently filed by a mother whose six-year-old Muslim son was stabbed to death last year in Plainfield.

Hanan Shaheen filed the lawsuit on May 20 against Joseph M. Czuba, Mary E. Czuba, Discerning Property Management, LLC, Daniel Czuba and Daniel and Associates Real Estate for the wrongful death of her son, Wadee Alfayoumi.

According to the lawsuit, Shaheen found her rental space through Joseph Czuba's brother, Daniel Czuba and his real estate company, Daniel and Associates Real Estate.

The lawsuit alleged that Daniel knew his brother, Joseph, had "violent tendencies" and "prejudiced beliefs against Arabs and Muslims," and yet, he still recommended the living space to Shaheen.

Shaheen and her son, Wadee, then moved into the house and lived in the space for two years leading up to October 2023.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Following the attack, Joseph Czuba allegedly became consumed by the attack and routinely listened to talk radio and other media discussing it.

Around Oct. 11, 2023, Joseph Czuba allegedly told his wife, Mary Czuba, that he wanted Shaheen and Wadee to move out of the rental space. The lawsuit alleged that Joseph Czuba said Shaheen's "Palestinian friends" were going to harm them. He also allegedly stated that he was worried about the "National Day of Jihad."

Around the same time, the lawsuit stated that the relationship between Joseph Czuba and Daniel Czuba began to deteriorate because Joseph was "obsessing" over the Oct. 7 attack.

A few days before Oct. 14, 2023, Joseph Czuba allegedly told Shaheen that "he hates Muslims," and referenced "you people," continuously.

After the conversation with Joseph Czuba, Shaheen allegedly informed Mary Czuba of the interaction. At that time, Mary Czuba allegedly told Shaheen that she should not move out, but that Joseph Czuba should move out. The lawsuit alleged that Mary Czuba told Shaheen that she and Wadee were safe.

Around Oct. 13, 2023, Joseph Czuba allegedly approached Shaheen again and "chastised her over her Palestinian descent and Muslim faith."

On Oct. 14, 2023, Shaheen was giving Wadee a bath in their rental space in the Czuba house when Joseph Czuba knocked on the door. When Shaheen opened the door, Joseph Czuba allegedly attacked her and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the lawsuit alleged that Joseph Czuba stabbed Shaheen multiple times with a knife, which Wadee allegedly witnessed.

After stabbing Shaheen, Joseph Czuba allegedly left the rental space and Shaheen managed to shut the door and call 911.

Before the police arrived, Joseph Czuba allegedly returned to the rental space and barged through the door. At that time, Joseph Czuba allegedly attacked and stabbed Wadee 26 times with a knife.

The lawsuit alleged that Shaheen was never able to check on Wadee because of her injuries.

Shaheen said the last words she heard Wadee say were, "Oh no." She later found out at the hospital that he had died, just days after he celebrated his sixth birthday.

Shaheen is suing for the following:

Wrongful death – battery: defendant Joseph M. Czuba

Survival – battery: defendant Joseph M. Czuba

Battery: Hanan Shaheen v. Defendant Joseph Czuba

Negligent misrepresentation: Hanan Shaheen v. Mary E. Czuba and Discerning Property Management, LLC

Wrongful death – negligence: Mary E. Czuba

Survival – negligence: Mary E. Czuba

Negligence: Hanan Shaheen v. Mary Czuba

Wrongful death – negligence: Discerning Property Management, LLC

Survival – negligence: Discerning Property Management, LLC

Negligence: Hanan Shaheen v. Defendant Discerning Property Management, LLC

Wrongful death – negligence: Daniel Czuba

Survival – negligence: Daniel Czuba

Negligence: Hanan Shaheen v. Defendant Daniel Czuba

Wrongful death – negligence: Daniel and Associates Real Estate, Inc.

Survival – negligence: Daniel and Associates Real Estate, Inc.

Negligence: Hanan Shaheen v. Defendant Daniel and Associates Real Estate, Inc.

Attorneys who filed the lawsuit are demanding a trial by jury.