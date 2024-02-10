Plainfield man who violently attacked girlfriend arrested on multiple charges: police

article

A Plainfield man who threatened his girlfriend with a gun and attacked her is facing a slew of charges, according to Joliet police.

Jonah Madia, 52, was arrested Friday for the following:

Domestic battery

Unlawful use of a weapon by felon

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated discharge of a firearm

Endangering the life or health of a child

Manufacture and delivery of cannabis

Possession of cannabis

Possession of explosives

His charges stem from Feb. 9, when officers were called at 8:48 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Clifton Court for a loud disturbance.

A 6-year-old child let officers inside the home, where they heard an argument on the second floor.

Police say they went upstairs and found Madia in a bedroom. He was detained, and his 38-year-old girlfriend was in another bedroom.

During the investigation, police say Madia was angry and grabbed his girlfriend by her hair before slamming her against a wall.

She fell to the floor and the situation escalated when Madia reached for a handgun. Police say he pointed it at her and made threats.

Madia then fired the gun twice into the bathroom floor and once into the bedroom floor. No injuries were reported.

As police were arresting Madia, they found over 800 grams of suspected cannabis, suspected LSD, commercial-grade fireworks and ammunition.

Madia is currently being held in the Will County Jail.