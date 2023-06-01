Plainfield man caught trying to break into 2 suburban pharmacies: police

article

A Plainfield man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into suburban pharmacies Thursday morning.

Joliet police found Josue Tapia, 39, outside of JD Brown Pharmacy located at 837 Plainfield Road attempting to break in.

Tapia matched the description of a suspect in a previous burglary that occurred at the CVS located on the same block a short time earlier.

Police were called to the CVS for an activated burglary alarm around 3:48 a.m. They found damage to both the pharmacy window and a rear door to the business.

A man wearing camouflage was seen on surveillance video attempting to use an item to break the pharmacy window.

Officers did not locate the suspect initially.

While checking the area for a suspect, officers found Tapia outside JD Brown using a tool to break into the business.

Officers recovered Alprazolam pills, hand tools, and a flashlight from a bag that he was carrying.

Tapia was arrested and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for burglary, attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.