Plainfield residents Juan Bernal, Jesus Martinez, Giosan Garay killed in car crash in Will County

The three men killed in a crash in Will County this weekend have been identified as Plainfield residents Giosan Garay, Juan J. Bernal and Jesus Martinez.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 52 at Baker Road on Saturday night.

Illinois State Police said Garay, 21, was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry that crossed the center line and smashed head-on into a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. His passengers – Bernal, 21, and Martinez, 24 – were killed.

The man driving the Wrangler was hospitalized with serious injuries. A woman in the Wrangler was hospitalized with serious injuries and a boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.