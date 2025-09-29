Man kills wife before taking own life in Plainfield: police

article

The Brief Police say a 40-year-old man shot and killed his wife, then died by suicide early Monday in Plainfield. Their four children, ages 3 to 16, were found unharmed and placed in protective custody before being released to a family member. Investigators recovered the handgun and canvassed the neighborhood as part of the ongoing investigation.



A man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself Monday morning in suburban Plainfield.

What we know:

Joliet police officers were called a home around 5:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of Burshire Court after reports of gunfire.

Officers found a 40-year-old man dead in the yard with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Inside the home, they discovered a 40-year-old woman who had been shot to death.

Four children, between the ages of 3 and 16, were found unharmed in the home. They were placed in protected custody before being released to the care of another family member.

A preliminary investigation determined the man fatally shot his wife before leaving the home and shooting himself with the handgun, according to police. The handgun was recovered at the scene.

Joliet police officers and detectives canvassed the neighborhood and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.