Plan to expand private booting in Chicago hits roadblock

A plan to expand private booting in the city of Chicago has hit a roadblock.

A full City Council vote was delayed Wednesday.

The controversial ordinance would expand businesses' right to boot cars in private parking lots.

Currently, booting on private lots is allowed only if the local alderperson opts in, as roughly half of the 50-member City Council has done.

"This ordinance does not obligate any business or any strip mall to have this. They have an option. … This ordinance simply makes sure that any vehicle that’s parked on the premises is there to shop at their stores. Not go across the street. Not wander off. Not to have it as off-street parking unless you’re shopping there," said Ald. Ariel Reboyras last week.

Right now, the move is only allowed in 34 of Chicago's 50 wards.

If approved by the full Council, the new ordinance would allow any business in any ward across the city to contract with private booters.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.