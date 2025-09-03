Small plane crashes at suburban Chicago airport
WHEELING, Ill. - A small plane crashed through a fence Wednesday afternoon at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.
Emergency crews, including the Wheeling Fire Department, responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m.
Photos obtained by FOX 32 Chicago show a small jet that had barreled through a fence. It appears the aircraft was landing at the time of the crash.
Image 1 of 5
▼
No injuries were reported.
The FAA released the following statement:
"A Gulfstream G150 went off the end of the runway after landing at Chicago Executive Airport around 12:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The aircraft departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Two people were on board. The FAA is investigating."