Small plane crashes at suburban Chicago airport

A small plane crashed through a fence Wednesday afternoon at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Emergency crews, including the Wheeling Fire Department, responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m.

Photos obtained by FOX 32 Chicago show a small jet that had barreled through a fence. It appears the aircraft was landing at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA released the following statement:

"A Gulfstream G150 went off the end of the runway after landing at Chicago Executive Airport around 12:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The aircraft departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Two people were on board. The FAA is investigating."