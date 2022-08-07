Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport

An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday.

A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August 5, a Qatar Airlines cargo flight arriving at O'Hare International Airport struck a pole at the Central Deicing Facility (CDF) on the northwest airfield."

No one was hurt.

The Chicago Fire Department assessed damage to the pole, the Department of Aviation said, and there is no ongoing safety concern.