Plane's nose gear collapses on landing at O’Hare; no injuries

No one was injured Friday after a plane with an apparent landing gear issue landed at O’Hare International Airport.

Flight 1180 from Manistee, Michigan to Chicago experienced "a collapsed nose gear," according to Cape Air spokesperson Eric Hatzell.

Hatzell said there were no indications anything was wrong with the Cape Air Cessna 402C's landing gear prior to landing.

No one was injured and all passengers and crew were safely transported to the terminal, Hatzell said. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

No further information was immediately available.