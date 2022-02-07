Plano dad beats COVID-19 after 197 days in the hospital

article

A Plano man is home after more than seven months in the hospital with COVID-19.

Neighbors, friends and relatives lined the streets to welcome Josh Welch home on Friday.

The father of four caught COVID-19 in July. He ended up spending 197 days in the hospital and was on a ventilator and an ECMO machine at times.

"We had community helping us and supporting us. So, we couldn’t have gotten through this without any of them," said Emily Welch, his wife. "This is amazing."

Welch’s family said he will continue outpatient therapy for the next eight to 12 weeks and hopes to return to work in a few months.

