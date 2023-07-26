Man killed after being shot outside Chicago gas station, struck by vehicle

A man was fatally shot outside a Chicago gas station Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was standing outside the gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street when unknown offenders exited a dark-colored SUV and began shooting at the victim, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the body before being struck by the offending vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.