Police and neighbors across Chicago, northwest Indiana come together for National Night Out

Police across the city and suburbs took the "protect and serve" motto to the next level Tuesday.

They served up the party of the summer.

Munster held its 28th annual National Night Ou Tuesday, where there were lights and lots of action.

"One of the biggest benefits of National Night Out is bringing the community out, showing them what we do, answering a lot of these questions that they have and letting them see us," said Munster Police Officer Brad Riemertz.

This celebration was ranked one of the best in the country, and it's easy to see why.

"What I like most about this event is how happy everybody is. Everybody’s getting out. Getting to know each other," said Munster High School wide receiver Tony Scott.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

"Every law enforcement officer that I know feels a lot of compassion and that’s why we do this job and choose this as a career," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

This is one of 78 Indiana communities participating in National Night Out.

Also on Tuesday, CPD’s 5th district hosted their National Night Out at Gately Park. The four-hour festival Included lots of activities for kids and various community resources offered to adults.

"I’m glad we’re having it because we need to let off some steam, release and laugh," one attendee said.

The event was held in honor of fallen officer Areanah Preston. Preston was killed nearly three months ago in what police believe was an attempted robbery outside her home. Preston’s mother addressed the crowd thanking them for their support. She also urged people to "put the guns down".

About 500 people attended. There were rides, rock climbing, cops snapping photos and a man standing on stilts seen juggling. The legendary Jesse White Tumblers also performed and wowed the crowd.

Makye, age 11, had never met a police officer before. He said he was scared. FOX

32 introduced him to Lieutenant Banks and a sergeant from the 5th district. After a brief chat, Makye said it wasn’t that bad after all, and he realized cops are "good people".