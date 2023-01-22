Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington

Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road.

One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car with a stolen vehicle; both cars were undriveable.

Car thieves in "several" other cars were "leaving at a high rate of speed."

Barrington Police said "numerous" other police agencies responded and "several suspects" are in custody.