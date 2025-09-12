Police arrest suspect in $27K scam involving fake federal agents

The Brief A Vernon Hills woman lost $27,000 after scammers posing as federal agents convinced her to hand over cash, claiming it was needed for a Social Security investigation. Police identified and arrested Dmytro Kariev, 54, of Wheeling, on Sept. 2, after the victim provided a description, vehicle photos, and a license plate number; he is charged with Class 2 felony theft. Kariev was released pending a Sept. 16 court date, while police continue investigating and warn that other victims may be involved.



An arrest has been made in connection to a complex scam that cost an elderly Vernon Hills resident $27,000, according to police.

What we know:

On Aug. 8, the victim reported the scam, claiming that she delivered money on two separate occasions to people claiming to be federal government agents.

It all started in July when the victim received a fake email indicating there had been an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account. A pop-up message on the victim's computer told her to call an unknown phone number. She then spoke to a man who claimed that her social security number was used to purchase guns out of state. The scammer said that $20,000 in cash was required to continue the investigation. The scammer also provided the victim's bank account balances and promised the funds would be returned at a later date. The victim was told to lie to bank staff if they asked what the withdrawal was being used for.

The victim gave the cash to a man who met her in the driveway of her home. The scammer gave her a code word to use to verify his identity and told her the money would get to the Social Security Administration. The following day, the victim contacted the scammers again who demanded $7,000 in cash to be sent to a California address via a delivery service.

Dmytro Kariev, 54, of Wheeling

Soon after the money was delivered, all phone numbers the victim had been communicating with were deactivated.

The victim provided a detailed description of the man who picked up the $20,000 cash as well as pictures of his vehicle and license plate.

After an investigation, Dmytro Kariev, 54, of Wheeling, was identified as that man and arrested on Sept. 2. Kariev has been charged with Class 2 felony theft.

What they're saying:

"Scams of this type are all too common and far too costly," said Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis. "We urge the public to be skeptical when interacting with unknown parties and ask anyone who believes they have been targeted to report the incident to their local law enforcement."

What's next:

He has been released pending his first court appearance on Sept. 16.

The investigation is still ongoing. Detectives believe others may have fallen for the scam. Anyone with information should contact Vernon Hills Police.