Police arrest The Grinch after he was found stealing holiday cheer in the suburbs

article

The Grinch tried, but couldn't steal Christmas from a small suburban town.

The Orland Hills Police Department made a milestone of an arrest Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

According to police, the night side patrol arrested a green man attempting to steal letters to Santa Claus at the Orland Hills Recreation Department.

Orland Hills Police Department

Police said the suspect, identified as The Grinch, was arrested and sent to lockup for theft.

"He was taking letters from the letters to Santa mailbox," Orland Hills police said. "All letters will be successfully delivered."

Orland Hills Police Department

Orland Hills police shared images of the arrest with Fox 32. The images can be seen below.

"Stay out of Orland Hills, Mr. Grinch," police said.