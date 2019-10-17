Police Board votes to fire Chicago cop for fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones

article

The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire the Chicago cop who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.

It was December 2015 when Officer Robert Rialmo fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones during a domestic incident.

Investigators found no evidence to back up Rialmo’s story that he was prompted to shoot when LeGrier swung a bat while running at him. Jones was “tragically” killed by an errant gunshot, police said.

More details to follow soon.