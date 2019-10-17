Police Board votes to fire Chicago cop for fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones
article
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire the Chicago cop who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.
It was December 2015 when Officer Robert Rialmo fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones during a domestic incident.
Investigators found no evidence to back up Rialmo’s story that he was prompted to shoot when LeGrier swung a bat while running at him. Jones was “tragically” killed by an errant gunshot, police said.
