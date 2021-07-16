Police board votes to fire officer involved in 2017 fatal chase

The Chicago Police Board says an officer should be fired for her role in a fatal chase in 2017.

The police board voted 7-0 to fire officer Jamie Jawor.

Four years ago, she chased Taylor Clark who was an off-duty officer.

Police say Jawor and her partner mistook Clark's car for a carjacking suspect's vehicle.

Speeds in the chase got to 100 miles per hour and Clark ran a red light at Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue.

He hit another car, killing himself and the other driver.

No one has ever learned why Clark fled from his fellow officers.

Jawor can appeal the decision.