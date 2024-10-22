Police chase: Armed kidnapping suspects arrested after crash in Logan Square

The Brief Three people were arrested after being accused of armed kidnapping. The suspects led police on a chase from suburban Northbrook to Chicago's North Side. The chase ended in a crash in Logan Square, and all three suspects were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



Three suspects accused of armed kidnapping were arrested Monday night after a police chase that ended in a crash in Logan Square.

The incident began around 10:44 p.m. when Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a kidnapping on I-94 southbound north of Dundee Road in Northbrook.

When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit through Chicago's North Side, according to ISP.

The chase ended at the intersection of Milwaukee and Diversey avenues when the suspect's vehicle struck another car.

Three people ran from the car but were taken into custody shortly afterward. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and further details have not been released.