Police chase on Lake Shore Drive, I-55 ends in 2 arrests

Two people are in custody after leading Illinois State Police on a chase down DuSable Lake Shore Drive and I-55 on Friday morning.

An Illinois State trooper tried to pull over a vehicle wanted in connection with a weapon and battery charge around 6:20 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Montrose Avenue, police said.

The vehicle fled and a police pursuit started in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive and continued onto southbound I-55, according to ISP.

The vehicle ultimately crashed on I-55 near Pulaski Road and two occupants fled on foot. They were later arrested at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.