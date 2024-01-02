Police chase: Illinois driver leads Wisconsin police on pursuit across state border

Wisconsin police chased an Illinois resident from Kenosha, across the state border, into Lake County last week.

Kenosha police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road on Friday, Dec. 29.

The driver turned off the car lights and fled. Police say the same vehicle had been involved in two previous pursuits with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department where they got away.

Officers used spike strips to slow the vehicle. The front driver's side tire was deflated, but the car continued to flee.

The driver intentionally struck a Pleasant Prairie squad car as they drove west on HWY 50, according to Kenosha police.

The chase continued through Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and into Lake County, Ill. where the suspect's tire completely fell off the rim.

A 31-year-old Waukegan resident was arrested. Charges for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI, possession of cocaine and bail jumping were recommended.

Kenosha police released a video of the pursuit, which shows a man exiting the passenger side of the vehicle.