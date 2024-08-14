Woodlawn rideshare crash injures 4, including 2 Chicago police officers

Two Chicago police officers and two others in a rideshare were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The officers were traveling in a marked squad car with their emergency lights on around 1 a.m. when they hit a rideshare car at the intersection of Marquette Road and South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

Both officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the rideshare and his passenger were also hospitalized and listed in good condition.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.