Police find man in Grand Crossing with gunshot wounds to arm and leg

A man was shot Sunday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg about 4:45 p.m. in a home in the 7500 block of South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, 25, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

