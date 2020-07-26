Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead while riding bicycle in West Garfield Park

Published 
West Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

3 face weapons charges in first Chicago federal prosecutions under ‘Operation Legend’

Three men charged with illegally possessing guns and ammunition are the first in Chicago prosecuted under Operation Legend, officials announced Friday.

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 1:30 p.m. he was riding a bicycle in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, neck and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

MAN SHOT DEAD WHILE DRIVING IN WEST GARFIELD PARK

1 KILLED, 1 WOUNDED IN DRIVE-BY IN EAST GARFIELD PARK

TEEN BOY AMONG 3 SHOT IN WEST GARFIELD PARK