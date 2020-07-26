Man shot dead while riding bicycle in West Garfield Park

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 1:30 p.m. he was riding a bicycle in the 4000 block of West Carroll Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, neck and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s name.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

MAN SHOT DEAD WHILE DRIVING IN WEST GARFIELD PARK

Advertisement

1 KILLED, 1 WOUNDED IN DRIVE-BY IN EAST GARFIELD PARK

TEEN BOY AMONG 3 SHOT IN WEST GARFIELD PARK