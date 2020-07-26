Man shot multiple times in Gold Coast, and police say witnesses are not cooperating

A person was found shot Sunday in the Gold Coast.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found a male unresponsive about 4:08 a.m. in the 400 block of East Ontario Street, Chicago police said.

The male, whose age isn’t known, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Witnesses have been uncooperative with investigators.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

