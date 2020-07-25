Supporters and opponents of police rally in Chicago

On Saturday afternoon, people who support Chicago police and people who want to defund the police squared off at Roosevelt and Columbus Drive where the Christopher Columbus statue used to stand.

“We Americans need to fight for the greatest country in the world. If they don’t like America, they can leave," said police supporter Steven Edenburn.

Saturday afternoon, those in the park to thank police far outnumbered those who don't support them. Opponent Tyshay Moore said that police need to treat people as people.

“When I look at the police I don’t have fear, I look at them as people. I feel they should look at other people as people as well," Moore said.

“We say empathetically this system must defund the police," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef with the Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter supporters, mostly young, also called for the end of immigration enforcement known as ICE.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators walked in the streets after organizers instructed them to not engage with police.

“I believe that when we’re nonviolent, we can be heard. When we’re non violent, doors open up for us," said Rabbi Yosef.

Michelle Bentley said she marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis and racism is still a major issue.

"I’m 70 and I don’t see a whole lot of change, and I’m mad," Bentley said.

