Police find man shot in hand in Gresham

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 58-year-old was discovered by police around 1:21 a.m. in the 800 block of West 78th Street, police said.

He had been shot in the hand and would not give any details about the shooting, police said.

The man refused treatment at the scene. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.