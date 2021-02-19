Police find vehicle crashed on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park

A vehicle was found flipped over early Friday on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 3:15 a.m., officers found a 2019 black Honda HRV that had flipped over after striking a snow embankment in the 2400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was unoccupied and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.