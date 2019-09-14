Police: Florida preacher charged with raping 2 young girls

article

A Florida preacher has been charged with raping two young girls.

The Miami Herald reports 54-year-old Yunior Beltres is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor. The girls are 9 and 10 years old. They reported the assaults in July, saying they happened in May and June at Beltres' home in Miami.

Police said each victim was forced to watch the other being assaulted.

Beltres is a preacher at Evangelistic Ministry of Columns of Fire. Records show he has been with the church since at least 1996. The newspaper said he was a citizen of the Dominican Republic.

A woman at the church told the Herald the charges are false. She declined to identify herself.

Beltres was being held Saturday without bond at a Miami-Dade County jail.