Police investigate man found dead as fire breaks out in Calumet Heights bedroom

Authorities are investigating a man found dead shortly before a fire broke out Tuesday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Someone found the man dead in the bedroom just as a fire erupted there about 7:39 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 93rd Street, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James.

The circumstances around the 48-year-old man’s death were not immediately clear, James said.

The fire was contained to the bedroom, she said.

Fire department officials did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.