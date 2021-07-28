Suspect fired multiple rounds of shots at vehicles stopped at red light in Lake County: police

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an unknown offender fired multiple rounds of shots at vehicles that were stopped at a red light in Wadsworth Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Delany Road and IL Route 173 for a shots fired call.

Authorities said one victim was struck by a round which pierced the front windshield and grazed the top of the head. The victim suffered a laceration and fragmentation from the glass and round, and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A witness at the scene said that a silver or blue Honda sedan was traveling westbound on IL Route 73 and fired two to three rounds of shots.

A single shell casing was found at the scene and processed for evidence, authorities said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police believe this was not a targeted incident, and that the rounds appear to be from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

Advertisement

Any member of the public with information should contact CID 847-377-4250 or Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.