Police investigate shots fired on Bishop Ford at 103rd Street

The Bishop Ford Expressway was shut down Thursday afternoon as police investigated a shooting and traffic crash in which no one was hurt.

Officers collected 14 shell casings from the northbound lanes of I-94 near 103rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened about 10:50 a.m., but police were not alerted of it until about 3:30 p.m., state police said.

One vehicle involved in a crash was found by police on I-94 near King Drive, state police said. Its lone occupant said that someone in another vehicle had fired shots.

Chicago police officers found a second vehicle involved in the crash off of the expressway, state police said. Its 38-year-old male driver and 39-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

State police said the pair were not cooperating with investigators and would not offer details about the shooting.

Northbound lanes of I-94 for closed for an investigation between about 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., state police said.

State Police were investigating the crash.