Police investigate reports of gunfire from car on Lake Shore Drive

Police were searching for a car wanted in three separate instances of gunfire Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Bronzeville and on Halsted Street in University Village.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured as police searched for the wanted vehicle, described as a gray Nissan, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The first call of gunfire came at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near 35th Street, police said. A male in another vehicle reported being shot at.

At 8:57 a.m., another male in a vehicle reported being shot at by someone in a gray Nissan on northbound Lake Shore Drive near 25th Street, police said.

Then, at 9:05 a.m., police said they received another call of gunfire from a gray Nissan in the 500 block of South Halsted Street, near Harrison Street and the University of Illinois at Chicago. The victim was a female inside another vehicle, police said.

The gunfire comes days after a 1-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday in a shootout on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.