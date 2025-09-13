Police investigating death of woman recovered from the water near 63rd Street Beach
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old woman was recovered from the water near 63rd Street Beach on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Around 2:23 p.m., the woman was recovered from the water in the 6300 block of S. Hayes Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident. Autopsy results are still pending.
