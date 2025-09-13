Baby pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago’s South Side dies, police say

The body of a baby girl was pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago’s South Side on Saturday near the 59th Street Harbor.

What we know:

The baby was recovered in the 5700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 11:23 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

She was pronounced dead.

It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the infant's death were.

The baby was not identified by police and it was unclear exactly how old she was.

Area detectives are investigating.